Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Lennar worth $30,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

