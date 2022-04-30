Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.29% of Everest Re Group worth $31,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $274.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

