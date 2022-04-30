Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.00% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $32,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $158.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.51 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.