Raymond James & Associates Buys 30,661 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Allegion worth $32,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

