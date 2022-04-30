KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of KeyCorp worth $31,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

KEY stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

