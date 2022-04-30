Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,701 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $31,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $347.11 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.54 and its 200 day moving average is $341.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

