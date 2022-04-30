Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,930 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 74,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

