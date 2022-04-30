Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 53,620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Franklin Resources worth $31,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.