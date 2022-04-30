Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.64% of CDK Global worth $31,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in CDK Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CDK Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.41 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $54.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.