Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of NetApp worth $31,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

NTAP stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

