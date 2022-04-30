Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,097 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $36,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 87,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

