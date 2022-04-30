Raymond James & Associates Has $37.53 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,577 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,901 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $37,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($73.67) to GBX 5,730 ($73.03) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.55) to GBX 5,600 ($71.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,545.77.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.