Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.49% of Huntsman worth $37,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Huntsman by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

