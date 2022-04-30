Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.46% of Altice USA worth $34,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after acquiring an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Altice USA stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

