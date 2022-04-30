State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.21 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Zendesk worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zendesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $5,171,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,199 shares of company stock worth $10,312,296. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZEN opened at $122.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

