Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:AREGet Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $33,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.57 and a 200 day moving average of $201.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,327 shares of company stock worth $7,208,329 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.