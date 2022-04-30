Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $33,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.57 and a 200 day moving average of $201.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,327 shares of company stock worth $7,208,329 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.