The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 707,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $35,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 38,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

