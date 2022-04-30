Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $33,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $315.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.36 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

