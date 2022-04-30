MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of MarketAxess worth $36,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,263,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,528 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $263.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.09. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.26 and a 12 month high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

