Raymond James & Associates Has $35.23 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Edison International worth $35,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Edison International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Edison International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

