Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of PulteGroup worth $56,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

