Raymond James & Associates Has $35.52 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of Medical Properties Trust worth $35,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,813,000 after buying an additional 772,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,283,000 after buying an additional 166,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,367,000 after buying an additional 1,287,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

MPW stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

