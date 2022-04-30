Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.37% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $35,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after buying an additional 161,476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,507,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,488,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46.

