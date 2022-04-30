Raymond James & Associates Has $33.68 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $33,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.