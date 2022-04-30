Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,220 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $214.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.76 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

