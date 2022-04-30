NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,739 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.56% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $36,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124,554 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 325.29%.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

