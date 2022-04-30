Swiss National Bank Sells 44,600 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Iron Mountain worth $57,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

