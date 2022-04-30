CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of CF Industries worth $57,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CF Industries by 702.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after acquiring an additional 722,745 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

