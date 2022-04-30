Swiss National Bank Sells 7,800 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $58,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,125,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Masimo by 201.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $112.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average is $221.58. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.81 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

