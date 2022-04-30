CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

