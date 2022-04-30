CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTRE. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered CareTrust REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 322.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 146,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

