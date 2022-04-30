StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 78,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

