StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 78,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
