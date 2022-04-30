State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.47 Million Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of RingCentral worth $18,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 609.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.07 and a twelve month high of $326.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average is $170.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.76.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.