Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.84 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 52.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $379.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $367.11 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -227.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.27 and a 200-day moving average of $590.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

