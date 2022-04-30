Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 413.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after buying an additional 1,280,248 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $96,915,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last three months.

NYSE RBLX opened at $30.65 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

