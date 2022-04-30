Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $16,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

