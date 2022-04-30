Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 224,192 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,079,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,192 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Vipshop Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.