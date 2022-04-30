Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after buying an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,638,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 161,756 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE:AMC opened at $15.30 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

