Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

