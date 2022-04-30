abrdn plc Sells 3,037 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 242.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

