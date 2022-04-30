abrdn plc Has $6.26 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,261 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 156,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.