Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Long Island Investors LLC’s Largest Position

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.18. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.