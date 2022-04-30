Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 669 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 81,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

