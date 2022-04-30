Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,615 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

