Swiss National Bank Sells 25,700 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $61,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $81.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 451.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock worth $5,720,192. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

