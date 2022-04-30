Swiss National Bank Sells 2,250 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Markel worth $64,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Markel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

MKL stock opened at $1,353.28 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,397.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 74.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.