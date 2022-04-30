Swiss National Bank Sells 23,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Eastman Chemical worth $62,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

EMN stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

