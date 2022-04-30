Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,660,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of PG&E worth $68,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 180.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. PG&E’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

