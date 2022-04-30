UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of UDR worth $67,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

