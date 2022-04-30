DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of DoorDash worth $60,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $4,120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 299,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

DoorDash stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.17.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.